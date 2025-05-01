RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time

Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time

Football news Today, 07:46
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

Last summer, Fulham's holding midfielder João Palhinha made the switch to Bayern. So far, he hasn't quite justified the €51 million spent on his transfer and has rarely featured in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, the Portuguese international remains determined.

Details: According to Bild, the midfielder is not interested in returning to England, where Fulham and West Ham have expressed interest in him. Palhinha, however, is set on staying in Munich and proving his worth after a challenging debut season in Germany.

The club itself has no intention of letting him go either. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund recently told German media, "We have absolutely no plans to let him leave this summer!"

Worth noting: The player actually closest to leaving Bayern is defender Eric Dier, which his teammate Alphonso Davies learned from insiders live on air.

Related teams and leagues
Bayern Munich
Popular news
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news Yesterday, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle Yesterday, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 29 apr 2025, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford Today, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Athletic Club - : - Manchester United Today, 15:00 Europa League
Athletic Club
-
Manchester United
-
15:00
Real Betis - : - Fiorentina Today, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Real Betis
-
Fiorentina
-
15:00
Tottenham - : - Bodoe/Glimt Today, 15:00 Europa League
Tottenham
-
Bodoe/Glimt
-
15:00
Central Coast Mariners - : - Brisbane Roar FC 02 may 2025, 05:35 A-League Men Australia
Central Coast Mariners
-
Brisbane Roar FC
-
05:35
AmaZulu - : - Polokwane City 02 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
AmaZulu
-
Polokwane City
-
13:30
FC Heidenheim - : - Bochum 02 may 2025, 14:30 Bundesliga Germany
FC Heidenheim
-
Bochum
-
14:30
Banfield - : - Central Cordoba de Santiago 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
14:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Defensa y Justicia 02 may 2025, 14:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
14:30
Latest News
Boxing News Today, 09:23 “I had a hole in my head.” Oleksandr Usyk recalls the time he was knocked out by a horse Football news Today, 09:15 Bodø/Glimt left without two key players for Tottenham clash due to a costly mistake Football news Today, 08:38 Delap is demanding at least a sixfold salary increase from his next club Lifestyle Today, 08:34 Rodrigo De Paul is preparing to marry his girlfriend after rekindling their romance Football news Today, 08:34 Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 3, 2025 Football news Today, 08:07 “It's wonderful, but”. Cardoso assesses the increased lead over Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 08:03 Neymar's father visits the site where his son plans to build a luxury sports and entertainment complex Football news Today, 07:46 Palhinha has no intention of leaving Bayern despite limited playing time Football news Today, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 07:38 Premier League announces seven contenders for April player of the month
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cruz Azul vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Ittifaq vs Al-Khaleej prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Fayha vs Damac prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Al-Qadisiyah vs Al-Kholood prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Metz vs Rodez prediction: Will the hosts claim all three points? Football 02 may 2025 Martigues vs Paris prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Clermont vs Annecy prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Amiens vs Pau: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 2, 2025 Football 02 may 2025 Heidenheim vs Bochum: Who will retain their Bundesliga status?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores