Last summer, Fulham's holding midfielder João Palhinha made the switch to Bayern. So far, he hasn't quite justified the €51 million spent on his transfer and has rarely featured in the starting lineup. Nevertheless, the Portuguese international remains determined.

Details: According to Bild, the midfielder is not interested in returning to England, where Fulham and West Ham have expressed interest in him. Palhinha, however, is set on staying in Munich and proving his worth after a challenging debut season in Germany.

The club itself has no intention of letting him go either. Bayern's sporting director Christoph Freund recently told German media, "We have absolutely no plans to let him leave this summer!"

Worth noting: The player actually closest to leaving Bayern is defender Eric Dier, which his teammate Alphonso Davies learned from insiders live on air.