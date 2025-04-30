Alphonso Davies had no idea about Dier's departure and reacted to it live on air

On Tuesday, April 29, it was revealed that Eric Dier will definitely leave Bayern Munich and move to Monaco. Now, his teammate's reaction has emerged.

Details: At that moment, Alphonso Davies was live streaming and saw the news from insider Fabrizio Romano. His reaction was quite emotional and witty. He also admitted that he had no idea about it and added that no one ever comes and announces they’re leaving.

🚨😁 When @AlphonsoDavies reacts live on his channel to the Eric Dier & AS Monaco here we go breaking news…



…transfers to next level. What a guy. 📈 pic.twitter.com/dYc3WJ5Jc5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2025

It’s worth noting that Eric Dier will join Monaco in the summer of 2025. Both parties have already reached an agreement. The Englishman’s contract will run until June 2027, with an option for extension.

Incidentally, legendary German midfielder Thomas Müller has announced his departure from Bayern Munich, and several clubs have already shown interest in signing him. Among them is MLS side FC Cincinnati. However, Thomas Müller has turned down their offer.

Reminder: Another central defender, Kim Min-jae, is considering a move away from Bayern Munich as early as the summer of 2025, should a suitable offer come in.