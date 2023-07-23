Bayern offer Harry Kane huge salary

Мunich-based club "Bayern Munich" is ready to offer a massive salary to the forward of London's "Tottenham Hotspur" and the English national team, Harry Kane, according to journalists Bild's Toby Altschäffl and Christian Falk.

As per the source, the German club has presented a contract to the player that extends until the summer of 2028 with a salary exceeding 20 million euros per year before tax. The striker is interested in moving to Bayern, but the Munich club has yet to reach an agreement on his transfer.

Previously, it was reported that "Tottenham" wants to receive 140 million euros for the player but might be willing to lower their demands.

Harry Kane, 29, is a product of Tottenham's youth system and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has played a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. However, the player has yet to win any trophies with the club. Kane's most significant achievement with Tottenham was reaching the UEFA Champions League final in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has been representing the English national team since 2015. He has played 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.