Bayern Munich intends to extend the contract with their club legend

Bayern Munich intends to extend the contract with their club legend

Yesterday, 11:58
Steven Perez
Bayern Munich intends to extend the contract with their club legend

The Munich club is looking to extend the contract with their legend, Thomas Müller, as reported by Bild.

The current agreement with the 34-year-old German expires at the end of the 2023/24 season, but it may be extended for an additional year.

A product of the Bayern Munich academy, where he has been since the age of 11, Thomas Müller played two seasons for Bayern II in the Regionalliga starting in 2007. He made his debut for the senior team in the Bundesliga on August 15, 2008, in a match against Hamburger, coming on as a substitute for Miroslav Klose in the 80th minute.

Within a year, Thomas scored his first Bundesliga brace in a match against Borussia Dortmund, and three days later, he repeated his performance in the UEFA Champions League by netting goals against Maccabi Haifa. Already in his first full Bundesliga season (2009/10), he established himself as a regular starter for Bayern, even in the face of competition from players like Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben. Following the winter break, Thomas participated in all of Bayern's matches.

He became a key player in Bayern's attacking lineup for many years. In his first ten seasons with the team (2008-2018), he played in 440 matches in all competitions, including 286 Bundesliga games, where he scored 175 goals (104 in the Bundesliga).

This season, the footballer has played 258 minutes in nine matches for Bayern, contributing with three assists.

