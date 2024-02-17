Bayern Munich head coach could lead the Premier League club

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 02:30
The potential transfer of Bayern Munich's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, to English club West Ham is being discussed, particularly if the "Hammers" decide to dismiss David Moyes, as reported by Sportslens.

Tuchel is currently part of the German club, but they are trailing Bayer Leverkusen by five points, and they suffered a defeat against Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 8. Similarly, the probability of David Moyes being relieved of his duties at West Ham has significantly increased following their devastating 0-6 loss to Arsenal.

Previously, Moyes managed to guide West Ham to eighth place in the Premier League table and secured victory in the UEFA Conference League last season. However, in this calendar year, they have yet to secure a victory.

Consequently, if their performance does not improve, there is a likelihood that Moyes may simply depart at the conclusion of his contract season. By that time, Tuchel could also potentially be released from his responsibilities, particularly if Bayern fails to catch up with Leverkusen in the Bundesliga title race.

It's worth noting that West Ham's last triumph was specifically against Arsenal on December 28th, when they left the Emirates Stadium with a 2-0 scoreline. Since then, they have drawn three times and lost twice. Additionally, Moyes's team was eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City.

