Total destroying. Arsenal thoroughly defeated West Ham, scoring six unanswered goals

Football news Today, 10:56
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Arsenal faced West Ham on Hammers turf in the 24th round of the Premier League.

The beginning of the match did not hint at catastrophe for the Hammers. The Gunners struggled to create any danger in front of the hosts' goal until around the middle of the first half. The first alarming sign came with a dangerous shot from Trossard, which Areola managed to handle.

The period from the 32nd to the 45th minute turned into a nightmare for West Ham. Initially, Saliba capitalized on Rice's corner kick, putting the Gunners ahead. A few minutes later, the red and whites were awarded a penalty for Areola's foul, which Saka confidently converted.

Before the halftime whistle, the ball found the back of the Hammers' net twice more. Gabriel and Trossard extinguished any remaining intrigue in the match, turning the second half into a mere formality.

Local fans also lost faith in their team, as many began leaving the stadium en masse during halftime, leaving numerous empty seats in the London stands.

In the second half, Arsenal operated calmly, radiating confidence, and scored two more goals. Saka secured a brace, further humiliating the Hammers.

And Rice completed the rout with a magnificent long-range strike against his former club. Interestingly, Declan refrained from celebrating the goal against the Hammers, for whom he played 245 matches before moving to the Emirates.

With 52 points, Arsenal sits in third place in the Premier League table, trailing leaders Liverpool by two points. West Ham is in eighth position.

Premier League, 24th Round
West Ham - Arsenal - 0:6
Goals: Saliba, 32, Saka, 41 (pen), 63, Gabriel, 44, Trossard, 45+2, Rice 66

