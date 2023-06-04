"Bayern Munich" has offered a lucrative contract to a forward from "Juventus"
Football news Today, 13:30
Photo: Dusan Vlahovic's Instagram/Author unknown
Bayern Munich is reportedly showing interest in the Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.
According to the source, the German club has offered the player a five-year contract with a salary of eight million euros per year. However, Bayern still needs to negotiate with Juventus regarding the transfer fee. The Italians are seeking 80 million euros for the player, but the Germans are not willing to pay such a sum.
In the current season, the 23-year-old Vlahovic has played 42 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:30 Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat in La Liga in his farewell match
Football news Today, 11:42 Tottenham Hotspur will demand a massive sum from Real Madrid for Harry Kane
Football news Today, 11:15 "Real" has announced the departure of the world's best football player
Football news Today, 10:26 "Dynamo" played a draw while being a man down in the Ukrainian Premier League match
Football news Yesterday, 16:59 PSG suffered a defeat in the farewell match of Messi and Ramos
Football news Yesterday, 14:37 Official: Messi to leave PSG
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:41 "Napoli" defeated the worst team in Serie A Football news Today, 14:36 "Villarreal" deprived "Atletico" of the second place in La Liga Football news Today, 14:30 Karim Benzema saved Real Madrid from defeat in La Liga in his farewell match Football news Today, 14:18 "Porto" has emerged as the winner of the Taça de Portugal Football news Today, 13:42 Goal.com has identified the top 10 worst transfers in the history of Real Madrid Football news Today, 13:30 "Bayern Munich" has offered a lucrative contract to a forward from "Juventus" Football news Today, 13:15 "Real Sociedad" is interested in signing the defender from "Real Madrid" on a free transfer Football news Today, 12:56 "Barcelona" has doubts about Messi's transfer Football news Today, 12:42 Tammy Abraham could make a return to the Premier League Football news Today, 12:30 PSG could be headed by the former Bayern Munich coach
Sport Predictions
Football 05 june 2023 Varberg vs Hacken predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Malmo FF vs Degerfors predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 St. Patrick’s vs Derry City predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Hamburger SV vs Stuttgart predictions and betting tips on June 5, 2023 Football 05 june 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023 Football 06 june 2023 Suwon City vs Ulsan Hyundai predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023 Football 06 june 2023 Lausanne Ouchy vs Sion predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023 Football 06 june 2023 Arminia Bielefeld vs Wehen predictions and betting tips on June 6, 2023