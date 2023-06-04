"Bayern Munich" has offered a lucrative contract to a forward from "Juventus"

Bayern Munich is reportedly showing interest in the Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to journalist Nicolò Schira on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club has offered the player a five-year contract with a salary of eight million euros per year. However, Bayern still needs to negotiate with Juventus regarding the transfer fee. The Italians are seeking 80 million euros for the player, but the Germans are not willing to pay such a sum.

In the current season, the 23-year-old Vlahovic has played 42 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.