Bayern may delay Harry Kane transfer

Today, 01:55
Photo: Harry Kane's Instagram/Author Unknown

The German club "Bayern Munich" may postpone its attempts to acquire the forward of "Tottenham Hotspur" and the English national team, Harry Kane, until the winter transfer window, according to information from the source Sport1.de.

According to the report, the management of the German club believes that acquiring the player in January 2024 would be more convenient, as his contract with "Tottenham" expires on June 30, 2024. It's possible that the forward will join "Bayern Munich" as a free agent after his current contract expires.

Earlier, it was reported that "Bayern Munich" offered €100 million for Kane and an additional €20 million in bonuses. However, this offer did not satisfy the English club, which wants to receive a guaranteed €120 million for him.

Kane, 30, is a product of the "Tottenham Hotspur" academy and has been playing for the main team since 2011. He has played 435 matches for the English club in various tournaments, scored 280 goals, and provided 64 assists. However, Kane has not won any trophies with the club so far. His most significant achievement at "Tottenham" was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Kane has also been playing for the English national team since 2015. He has played 84 matches for the national team, scored 58 goals, and provided 18 assists.

