Bayern make new offer for Harry Kane

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg's Twitter, Bayern Munich is not giving up on their attempts to acquire the striker from Tottenham Hotspur and the English national team, Harry Kane.

According to the source, the German club has offered 80 million euros for the 29-year-old player. This amount could increase by a few million euros through bonuses. Bayern Munich's previous offer was 70 million euros, but it was rejected.

Earlier reports stated that the management of the English club does not want to sell Kane. Tottenham Hotspur hopes to extend the forward's contract, which is valid until the summer of 2024.

Kane is a product of Tottenham Hotspur's youth academy. He has played a total of 435 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. He was a finalist in the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Since 2015, Kane has been playing for the English national team. He has appeared in 84 matches for the English national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists. He is the all-time leading goal scorer for the England national team. Kane was also a silver medalist in the UEFA Euro 2020.