Bayern, Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea will compete for the Juventus winger

Photo: Federico Chiesa's Instagram/Author Unknown

According to journalist Giovanni Albanese on Twitter, a group of top European clubs is interested in Juventus winger and Italian national team player Federico Chiesa.

The clubs showing interest include Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. The Italian club may consider selling the player for a fee of 50 million euros as he is seeking a significant increase in his salary.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Chiesa has played 33 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
