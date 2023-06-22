Bayern, Liverpool, PSG and Chelsea will compete for the Juventus winger

According to journalist Giovanni Albanese on Twitter, a group of top European clubs is interested in Juventus winger and Italian national team player Federico Chiesa.

The clubs showing interest include Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. The Italian club may consider selling the player for a fee of 50 million euros as he is seeking a significant increase in his salary.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Chiesa has played 33 matches for Juventus in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.