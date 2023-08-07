Bayern have only a few days left to finalize Harry Kane transfer

According to Bayern & Football, Munich-based club Bayern Munich has only a few days left to complete the transfer of Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

Paul O'Keeffe, the agent, stated that if the transfer is not completed by August 11th, the forward will remain with the English club, as he is under contract until the summer of 2024.

Earlier reports suggested that Bayern Munich offered €100 million for the player, and this amount could increase by €20 million through bonuses. However, Tottenham Hotspur is seeking a guaranteed fee of at least €116 million for Kane.

Harry Kane, who is 29 years old, came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has appeared in a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite his individual success, Kane has not won any trophies with the club. His main achievement with Tottenham Hotspur was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Since 2015, Kane has been representing the England national team. He has played 84 matches for the national team, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.