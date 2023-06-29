Bayern has agreed on a top forward

Bayern has held talks with Tottenham striker Harry Kane and agreed with him on a transfer.

As you know, the British player's club recently rejected an offer of 70 million from Bayern.

Now the Germans are ready to offer €93 million including bonuses.

Kane himself would not mind leaving Tottenham if the offer suits both sides.

Last season, the forward scored 32 goals and made 5 assists in 49 games for "Tottenham".