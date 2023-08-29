RU RU NG NG
Bayern close to signing experienced Tottenham defender

Bayern Munich is showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur and England's defender, Eric Dier, according to journalist Manuel Bonke's tweet from TZ.

As per the source, the German club might acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Bayern Munich is considering the Englishman as a possible replacement for French defender Benjamin Pavard, who is close to transferring to Inter Milan for €30 million plus an additional €2 million in bonuses. The Germans are hoping to buy Dier at a reduced price since his contract with Tottenham Hotspur is valid until the summer of 2024.

The 24-year-old Dier has been playing for Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2014. He transferred to the English club from Sporting Lisbon. The transfer fee amounted to €5 million. He has played a total of 361 matches for the London club across all competitions, scored 13 goals, and provided 12 assists.

Dier has been a part of the England national team since 2015. He has played 49 matches for the English national team in various tournaments, scored three goals, and received five yellow cards.

