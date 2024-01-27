Bayer remains optimistic about the future of Xabi Alonso

Bayer's management is aware of Liverpool's interest in their head coach Xabi Alonso, considering him as a potential successor to Jürgen Klopp.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Leverkusen club remains optimistic about Alonso's future and expects him to continue leading the team in the upcoming season. It is noted that the Spanish coach is actively involved in planning Bayer's squad for the 2024/25 season.

Alonso himself has previously commented on the information regarding a possible move to Liverpool for the next season.

The former Spanish midfielder took charge of Bayer in October 2022. Under his leadership, Leverkusen has not lost a single match this season and is currently leading in the Bundesliga.

German media identifies Alonso as the frontrunner for Klopp's position, as Jürgen has announced his departure from Liverpool at the end of the season.