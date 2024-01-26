Xabi Alonso answers could become Liverpool coach

Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, responded to journalists' questions about the possibility of him replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Spaniard did not rule out such a scenario but added that he is currently focused on his work with Bayer.

"Honestly, I don't have a direct answer. Right now, I'm happy here and concentrated on working with Bayer", – quoted Xabi Alonso by Fabrizio Romano.

The former Spanish midfielder took charge of Bayer in October 2022. Under his leadership, Leverkusen has not lost a single match this season and is leading the Bundesliga, having a 4-point lead over Bayern Munich.

The German press considers Alonso to be the favorite for Klopp's position.

As a player, Alonso played for Liverpool from 2005 to 2009.