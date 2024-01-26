Xabi Alonso answers could become Liverpool coach
Football news Today, 09:08
Getty Images
Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Xabi Alonso, responded to journalists' questions about the possibility of him replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Spaniard did not rule out such a scenario but added that he is currently focused on his work with Bayer.
"Honestly, I don't have a direct answer. Right now, I'm happy here and concentrated on working with Bayer", – quoted Xabi Alonso by Fabrizio Romano.
The former Spanish midfielder took charge of Bayer in October 2022. Under his leadership, Leverkusen has not lost a single match this season and is leading the Bundesliga, having a 4-point lead over Bayern Munich.
The German press considers Alonso to be the favorite for Klopp's position.
As a player, Alonso played for Liverpool from 2005 to 2009.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 10:37 Forever a Liverpool legend. Social media reaction to Jurgen Klopp's departure
Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final
Football news Today, 05:59 Sensation of the day. Liverpool will have a new coach next season
Tennis news Today, 02:25 The end of hegemony. Djokovic is out of the Australian Open
Olympic Games News Yesterday, 15:45 This day in history. 100 years ago, the first Winter Olympics took place
Biathlon News Yesterday, 14:00 The former IBU president received a lifetime ban and a fine. He had been suspected of bribery
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:11 Zidane rejected an offer to coach an African national team, and his preferred position is now known Football news Today, 09:47 The English Premier League club has taken notice of a player from the Polish youth national team Hockey news Today, 09:36 The NHL regular season 2023-2024: standings, results and schedule Football news Today, 09:08 Xabi Alonso answers could become Liverpool coach Football news Today, 09:06 Man United legend concerned about challenges in signing top players Football news Today, 08:43 The Serie A club maintains interest in the leader of Shakhtar Tennis news Today, 08:34 Medvedev pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the Australian Open final Football news Today, 08:00 It's not just Klopp. Liverpool's sporting director leaves the club Football news Today, 07:34 Egypt midfielder suffered a serious injury in training Football news Today, 07:34 Will he become Klopp's successor? Ex-Liverpool player expressed a desire to rule his ex-team
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Anadolu vs Monaco prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024 Basketball Today Olimpia Milano vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Cagliari vs Torino prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Lyon vs Rennes prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Almería vs Alavés prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on January 26, 2024