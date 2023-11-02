RU RU NG NG
Bayer Leverkusen is the first team from the top 5 European leagues to score 50+ goals in the 2023/24

Football news Yesterday, 16:49
The German football club Bayer Leverkusen has become the first team from the top 5 European leagues to score 50 goals in the 2023/24 season.

Under the guidance of the 41-year-old Spanish legend, Xabi Alonso, the team achieved this feat in just 14 matches.

Bayer's winning streak extends to 9 matches, and they have not suffered a single defeat this season.

In the Bundesliga, Bayer has won 8 out of 9 rounds, amassing 25 points, with 27 goals scored and 8 goals conceded.

In the Europa League, the Leverkusen club competes in Group H, boasting a perfect record of 9 points from 9 possible, along with 11 goals scored and 2 goals conceded.

On November 1st, Bayer Leverkusen progressed to the round of 16 in the German Cup, defeating Sandhausen away with a score of 5-2 in the round of 32. In the first round of the cup, they crushed Teutonia Ottensen 8-0.

It was previously reported that Manchester City and Chelsea are monitoring the young star of Bayer Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz.

