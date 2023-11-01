Two top clubs from the Premier League are closely monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's star player

RU RU NG NG
Football news Yesterday, 13:26
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Two top Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester City, have begun monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's young star Florian Wirtz, as reported by TeamTalk.

Chelsea has shown significant interest in the 20-year-old player, believing he would be an ideal fit for their team due to his versatility. He could follow in the footsteps of former teammate Kai Havertz by joining the Blues.

However, Manchester City may also have an interest in the German midfielder. According to sources, both Chelsea and City are considering signing Wirtz in the upcoming summer transfer window. The German national team player is considered a potential successor to Kevin De Bruyne, and it's reported that he wants to work with City's manager, Pep Guardiola.

Additionally, other clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on the German talent.

It's worth noting that Wirtz joined Bayer Leverkusen from Cologne in January 2020. In May of the same year, Bayer Leverkusen's head coach, Peter Bosz, called up Florian to the first team to replace the injured Lars Bender for a Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen.

In that same game, Florian Wirtz started in the lineup. At the time of his Bundesliga debut, Wirtz was 17 years and 15 days old, making him the third youngest debutant in the history of the championship.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Chelsea Manchester City
