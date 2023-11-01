Basel did not score a single goal in October. The team is heading for elimination

Swiss Basel is in a crisis situation and there is still a high probability that the most titled club in their country could be relegated from the elite division.

In October, the team did not score a single goal in four matches.

Due to such circumstances, the club's press service reported that it could not determine the best goal of the month.

In October, Basel lost all matches with a total score of 0:10.

Based on the results of 11 rounds, the Swiss giant occupies the last, 12th place in the standings, gaining only five points. Already, the gap from Lausanne Ouchy, located in the penultimate position, is five points.

Interestingly, Basel is a 20-time Swiss champion. In addition, the team won the Swiss Cup 13 times.

Last season, “Basel” reached the semi-finals of the Conference League, and now they are forced to fight for survival in the championship of their country.