Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders

Today marks the start of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 semi-finals, with just one month left in the season. It's the perfect time to update our ranking of the main contenders for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Just a few months ago, Mohamed Salah was among the top contenders for the Ballon d'Or. His extraordinary Premier League stats keep the Egyptian in the top 10. In 34 Premier League matches this season, Salah has scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists, marking the best individual performance in league history.

However, international trophies carry significant weight in Ballon d'Or voting. Liverpool were crowned English champions for the 20th time but were knocked out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage. They haven't qualified for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which greatly reduces Salah's chances of winning the award.

9. Vitinha (PSG)

The Portuguese midfielder for the French champions retains his spot in our rankings. A year ago, he unexpectedly broke into the top 30 in the voting, and this year he has every chance to improve his standing.

Vitinha is PSG's midfield leader. Alongside Marquinhos, he ensures the team fights on the pitch no matter the circumstances. A standout moment was the match against Nantes (1-1), where PSG played lackadaisically due to a lack of motivation. Yet, Vitinha led the team in distance covered and even scored a goal.

One of Luis Enrique's best players, he will be a key Ballon d'Or candidate if PSG wins the Champions League.

🎙️ Vitinha: "The match will be difficult and will be decided by details. Arsenal are a very good team both offensively and defensively."#ARSPSG | #UCL pic.twitter.com/XUZNPGNaXh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 28, 2025

8. Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Many at Inter were outraged that Lautaro Martinez didn't make the top 3 in the Ballon d'Or voting after winning the Scudetto and triumphing in the Copa America. This year, the Argentine has a chance to rectify that.

Lautaro had a slow start to the season and was overshadowed in the team's attack by Marcus Thuram for a while. But now Martinez has once again become a key figure in Simone Inzaghi's squad.

In the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern, Lautaro scored two crucial goals. Clearly, the Argentine will be Inter's main hope in the upcoming games against Barcelona.

7. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

La Liga's top scorer remains a key candidate for the Ballon d'Or. However, the Pole will definitely miss both Champions League semi-final matches and upcoming La Liga games.

Despite Lewandowski's impressive tally of 40 goals in 48 matches, he isn't considered irreplaceable at Barcelona. Recently, Ferran Torres has been filling in admirably for the Pole, while other attacking players appear truly indispensable.

Thus, Lewandowski holds only the seventh spot for now.

6. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

How crucial Saka is for this Arsenal! The England winger missed several months due to injury, but his return coincided with the matches against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals. Saka played a pivotal role in these games. In the first leg, he was the most active player in attack, creating chances and winning two free kicks for Declan Rice, and at the Santiago Bernabeu, he scored a goal.

And Saka hasn't even reached his peak form yet. It's evident that he's still finding it hard to play 90 minutes, but he's improving week by week. Overall, Saka's stats are impressive – 11 goals and a whopping 14 assists in 31 matches.

🌶️ Saka golazo but make it cinematic... 🎞️#UCL pic.twitter.com/QITsESIM9O — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 22, 2025

5. Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri makes his debut in our Power Rankings, landing immediately in fifth place! The Spanish super talent has finally overcome his persistent injuries, and the results are evident. What Pedri has been doing on the pitch in recent months is pure magic.

The 22-year-old Barcelona midfielder doesn't have insane stats for goals and assists, but his value lies elsewhere. Pedri is the brain of Hansi Flick's team. Pedri's contribution to Barcelona's play can be likened to the importance of Andres Iniesta to Pep Guardiola.

Incidentally, La Liga named Pedri the Player of the Month for April, a well-deserved recognition.

Pedri is a joy to watch 😍#UCL pic.twitter.com/yNDcLwZGh6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 23, 2025

4. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice has stormed into our rankings! Not just with two feet, but with two stunning free-kicks. What Rice did in the first leg against Real Madrid will go down in football history. Those two incredible free-kicks completely turned the tie in favor of the Gunners.

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Rice was again named Man of the Match, and this time he didn't even need to score. Rice is as crucial for Arsenal as Rodri is for Man City.

Rice is an irreplaceable player in Arsenal's midfield, and 2024 has already shown that victories aren't solely for attacking players. If Arsenal wins the Champions League, Rice will be among the main Ballon d'Or contenders.

3. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

In November and December, Barcelona experienced a significant dip, temporarily losing the lead in La Liga. This slump can be directly tied to Lamine Yamal's injury.

It's astonishing how much influence the 17-year-old has on one of the world's best teams. Even in the recent Spanish Cup final, it was Yamal's two assists that forced the game into extra time, and his pass to Ferran Torres was a masterpiece.

Barcelona faces crucial matches ahead, and if Yamal maintains his level, a top-3 finish is almost guaranteed. Who knows, he might even become the youngest Ballon d'Or winner in history.

Lamine Yamal Aura ✨ pic.twitter.com/pYVHQDINmL — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 28, 2025

2. Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

Ousmane Dembélé's transformation is one of the most beautiful stories of this season. A player who became a meme for his injuries and lifestyle choices, he got married and turned into one of the world's best players. In 44 matches, Dembélé scored 32 goals and provided 12 assists, with most of his achievements coming in 2025.

Dembélé has been phenomenal in 2025, and his clash with Bukayo Saka in the semi-finals is exciting. If PSG reaches the final, Dembélé will be among the main Ballon d'Or contenders. PSG also has the Club World Cup ahead.

1. Raphinha (Barcelona)

No changes at the top of our rankings. Yes, Raphinha had a lackluster Spanish Cup final, but this doesn't change the fact that the Brazilian is Barcelona's best player this season.

With 30 goals and 23 assists in 50 matches, including 12 goals and 7 assists in the Champions League, Raphinha's stats are nearly unbeatable this season. If Barcelona wins the treble, the Ballon d'Or winner question will be settled.