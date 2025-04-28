Cool kid! Lamine Yamal shares personal photo of his little brother celebrating Spanish Cup victory

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal celebrated his team's Spanish Cup final victory against Real Madrid with great emotion. The footballer shared several personal snapshots on his Instagram page, including one with his younger brother.

The photo features little Kain, dressed in Barcelona's kit and sporting sunglasses, posing on the football field.

Lamine also posted numerous photos from the post-match victory celebration, where he appears in stylish sunglasses. Additionally, he took a photo holding his younger brother and his mother, who always supports him at every match.

Let's recall, Barcelona claimed a dramatic victory in a highly emotional match, where both teams alternated in taking the lead. Ultimately, the match concluded with a 3-2 scoreline in favor of the Catalans, with Yamal once again making his mark in the final protocol by providing two assists.

It's worth noting that Barcelona is seriously contending for the treble this season: the Catalans are confidently leading La Liga, ahead of the same Real Madrid by 4 points, and have also reached the Champions League semifinals, where they will face Inter Milan.