Barcelona will not be able to sign the Brazilian newcomer in the summer

Forward Vitor Roque from "Athletico Paranaense" will not be able to join Barcelona in the summer, according to Marca.

According to the source, the Catalan club is unable to register the forward's contract due to a lack of available space in the wage bill. As a result, the forward may remain with the Brazilian club at least until January 2024.

Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona had agreed on a transfer fee of €30-35 million for the player.

In the current season, 18-year-old Roque has played 25 matches for "Athletico Paranaense" in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.