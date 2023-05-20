EN RU
"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga

"Barcelona" suffered a defeat in their home match in La Liga

Football news Today, 17:55
Photo: Barcelona Instagram / Unknown Author

In the 35th round of the Spanish championship, "Barcelona" lost to "Real Sociedad" with a score of 1:2 in their home match.

The away team secured the victory with goals from Mikel Merino and Alexander Sorloth. Robert Lewandowski scored for the hosts.

With 65 points, "Real Sociedad" occupies the fourth place in the La Liga standings. "Barcelona" is in first place with 85 points and has already secured the championship title.

"Barcelona" - "Real Sociedad" - 1:2 (0:1)
Goals: Merino, 5 - 0:1, Sorloth, 72 - 0:2, Lewandowski, 90 - 1:2

"Barcelona": ter Stegen, Balde, Christensen, Kunde (Alonso, 46), Alba, Busquets (Eric Garcia, 84), Kessie (Ferran Torres, 63), De Jong, Dembele (Torres, 86), Rafinha (Fati, 63), Lewandowski.

"Real Sociedad": Remiro, Elustondo, Le Normand, Zubeldia (Pacheco, 81), Rico, Illarramendi (Gorosabel, 58), Merino, Zubimendi, Barrenetxea (Marin, 73), Sorloth (Fernandez, 81), Oyarzabal (Kubo, 58).

