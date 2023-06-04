"Barcelona" lost in the final round of La Liga

In the 38th round of the Spanish Championship, "Barcelona" lost to "Celta" with a score of 1-2.

Gabriel Veiga brought the victory to the hosts with a brace, while Ansu Fati scored a goal for Barcelona.

With 43 points, "Celta" finished in 13th place in the La Liga standings. "Barcelona" became the champion with 88 points.

"Celta" - "Barcelona" - 2:1 (1:0)

Goals: Veiga, 42 - 1:0, Veiga, 65 - 1:1, Fati, 79 - 2:1

"Celta": Villar, Mingesa (Vazquez, 67), Nunez, Dominguez, Galan, Oscar Rodriguez, Beltran, Veiga (Servi, 71), De La Torre (Tapia, 70), Carles Perez, Seferovic (Aspas, 78).

"Barcelona": ter Stegen (Pena, 63), Sergi Roberto, Christensen (Gavi, 46), Kounde, Alonso, Eric Garcia (Torre, 72), Kessie, De Jong, Rafinha (Dembele, 63), Ferran Torres (Fati, 63), Lewandowski.