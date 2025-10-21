ES ES FR FR
Barcelona Issues Statement on Cancellation of Miami Match

How did the club respond?
Football news Today, 17:52
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
La Liga unexpectedly announced that the match between Barcelona and Villarreal would not take place in Miami, but instead at the Estadio El Madrigal. One of the clubs involved has reacted to the news.

Details: Barcelona released an official statement on their social media page, confirming that they accept La Liga’s decision, though expressing disappointment over missing the opportunity to play in the United States and expand the league’s global image.

Quote: “FC Barcelona respects and accepts the decision to cancel the match against Villarreal in Miami, which corresponds to Matchday 17 of La Liga, just as the Club had previously respected and accepted the decision to play the game in the United States.

FC Barcelona regrets the lost opportunity to enhance the competition’s profile in a strategic market with significant potential for growth and for generating revenue for all involved.

The Club is grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty of our fans in the United States and deeply regrets that they will be deprived of the chance to witness an official match in their own country,” read the club’s statement.

Reminder: Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal criticized Tebas for the decision to move the Barcelona match to the United States.

