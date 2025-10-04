Barcelona is searching for a defender. The club is actively monitoring Schlotterbeck

The German is a priority for the Catalans

Barcelona continues its hunt for a left-footed central defender for next season following Iñigo Martínez’s departure to Saudi Arabia this summer. Initially, the club decided to cut salary expenses, believing the position was already well-covered, but the management now realizes this defensive profile is essential for the team.

Details: According to Sport.es, Barcelona has made Nico Schlotterbeck from Borussia Dortmund their top target. The German defender, who recently returned after a serious knee injury, has already regained his spot in the starting lineup. Schlotterbeck can play as a centre-back or on the left flank, making him an ideal fit for the Catalans’ requirements.

German media report that Schlotterbeck is postponing contract renewal talks with Borussia, with his current deal set to expire in 2027, and is considering offers from other clubs. Barcelona is the main club showing genuine interest in the player. Transfermarkt estimate his market value at around €40 million, but with only a year left on his contract, the price could drop significantly.

Barcelona’s management is also monitoring Gonçalo Inácio from Sporting, who has a similar profile and could also strengthen the left side of the defense.

