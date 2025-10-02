RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 4, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction Photo: https://x.com/bayer04_en/Author unknownn
Bundesliga Germany (Round 6) 04 oct 2025, 09:30
Germany, Leverkusen, BayArena
Union Berlin Union Berlin
On October 4, 2025, as part of Matchday 6 of the German Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen will face Union Berlin. Kickoff is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let's break down the best bet for this clash.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen haven't looked as convincing this season compared to the previous two years, but the team is gradually finding its optimal form. The "Pharmacists" are competing on two fronts—both the Champions League and the Bundesliga—and have put together a six-game unbeaten streak, though they've managed just two wins in that span, with the other four matches ending in draws. In their most recent Champions League outing, Leverkusen couldn't hold onto a home victory against PSV, finishing 1-1. That result marked their second consecutive European draw after a 2-2 stalemate with Copenhagen at the start of the tournament.

In the Bundesliga, Leverkusen opened the campaign with a home defeat to Hoffenheim, but have since avoided further losses: two draws and two wins, including a recent 2-1 away victory over St. Pauli. As things stand, Bayer sit sixth in the table, seven points adrift of the leaders. Their home form looks solid: since that opening defeat, Leverkusen haven't lost on their own turf. When it comes to home fixtures against Union Berlin, Bayer have complete dominance—never losing in Leverkusen throughout the history of this matchup, boasting five wins and three draws at home.

Union Berlin

This season, Union Berlin are competing solely in domestic tournaments. Their results so far have been inconsistent: the campaign started well with a win in the DFB-Pokal and a Bundesliga opening-round victory over Stuttgart, but was followed by two straight losses. The team managed to bounce back in a thrilling away match against Eintracht, winning 4-3, but couldn't break down Hamburg at home last time out, settling for a 0-0 draw. In the Bundesliga standings, Union Berlin currently sit 11th with seven points. On the road, they've suffered one defeat—against Borussia—and claimed one win at Eintracht from two away matches.

Head-to-head, Union Berlin haven't beaten Bayer Leverkusen in a long time: their last victory was at home in 2021. Since then, nine encounters have passed—Bayer have won four, while the other five ended in draws.

Probable lineups

  • Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken, Quansah, Bade, Tapsoba, Tah, Andrich, Garcia, Grimaldo, Tillman, Ben Seghir, Schick.
  • Union Berlin: Rönnow, Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite, Kohn, Trimmel, Khedira, Haberer, Aensa, Burke, Ilic.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 8 of Bayer's last 9 matches.
  • Bayer have scored first in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Union Berlin have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of Union's last 4 matches.
  • Bayer Leverkusen have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin match prediction

Bayer Leverkusen approach this match in solid form, carrying an impressive unbeaten run. After two consecutive home draws, the team will be eager to claim victory in front of their fans. Union Berlin, meanwhile, have shown inconsistency, alternating wins and losses. Recent head-to-head meetings also favor Leverkusen, who traditionally perform confidently at home against this opponent. All signs point to Bayer as the clear favorite for the upcoming match. My bet for this game is a Bayer victory at odds of 1.69.

