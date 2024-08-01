Barcelona is focusing on the transfer of the Euro 2024 hero

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has decided to remain at his current club for another season instead of moving to Barcelona.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Barcelona is now fully focused on securing the transfer of RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo. For the Blaugrana, the Spaniard is the primary target. The German side is asking for €60 million, leaving the matter to be settled between the two clubs.

Dani Olmo has been one of the standout performers of the UEFA Euro 2024, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Chelsea and Arsenal previously showed interest in the 22-year-old winger, but Williams's desire to play for Barcelona at that stage cast doubt on a move to England.

At the triumphant Euro 2024 for Spain, Williams was a key player and one of the best footballers of the tournament. He played in six matches, provided one assist, and scored two goals, including one in the final against England.