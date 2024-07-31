Barcelona transfer target has made a decision on his future

Winger Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao, who has been a transfer target for Barcelona, intends to stay with the Basque club for another season, according to The Athletic.

Additionally, Nico is likely to sign a new contract with Athletic Bilbao that will significantly increase his release clause.

Williams signed a three-year contract with the Basque club in December last year, which runs until 2027. Staying for another season aligns with the plan he had since signing this deal.

Chelsea and Arsenal previously showed interest in the 22-year-old winger, but Williams's desire to play for Barcelona at that stage cast doubt on a move to England.

At the triumphant Euro 2024 for Spain, Williams was a key player and one of the best footballers of the tournament. He played in six matches, provided one assist, and scored two goals, including one in the final against England.

In the recently concluded season, Nico played 37 matches for Athletic Bilbao across all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing 17 assists.