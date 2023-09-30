Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla

Seville's leadership declined to attend the traditional dinner with Barcelona representatives before the match and also refused to watch the match together in a special box. This stems from allegations made by the former leadership of Barcelona in the "Negreira case." In addition to forgoing the joint meal, the Andalusian club also issued a statement regarding the high-profile legal process.

In response, Barcelona issued its official statement to Sevilla representatives.

"Barcelona wishes to publicly express its condemnation of Sevilla's unjustified and inappropriate attack. The representatives of Sevilla refused to participate in the official directors' dinner before the match between the two teams. Furthermore, they declined the customary joint viewing of the match from the leadership box. The Andalusian club has also published a statement expressing "outrage and condemnation" of the actions of Barcelona's former leadership in connection with the "Negreira case." Barcelona regards this as an attack on the Catalan club and deems it an unacceptable legal transgression. The so-called "Negreira case" cannot serve as justification for such actions since the legal proceedings are at a very early stage of investigation, and Sevilla's position clearly predetermines facts that have yet to be established. The judicial decision announced yesterday does not in any way alter Barcelona's factual and legal position. It is legally contentious and will be properly appealed by the club. Sevilla's position appears illogical, considering that, on the one hand, the club disregards the presumption of innocence and, on the other hand, deprives Barcelona of the right to defend itself in the ongoing legal process. In light of Sevilla's unacceptable and unjustified stance, Barcelona believes that all institutional relations with the Seville club will be severed until their current position is amended."

It is worth noting that Barcelona won yesterday's match against Sevilla 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos.