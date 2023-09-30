RU RU NG NG
Main News Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla

Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla

Football news Today, 04:33
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Barcelona/Unknown author

Seville's leadership declined to attend the traditional dinner with Barcelona representatives before the match and also refused to watch the match together in a special box. This stems from allegations made by the former leadership of Barcelona in the "Negreira case." In addition to forgoing the joint meal, the Andalusian club also issued a statement regarding the high-profile legal process.

In response, Barcelona issued its official statement to Sevilla representatives.

"Barcelona wishes to publicly express its condemnation of Sevilla's unjustified and inappropriate attack. The representatives of Sevilla refused to participate in the official directors' dinner before the match between the two teams. Furthermore, they declined the customary joint viewing of the match from the leadership box.

The Andalusian club has also published a statement expressing "outrage and condemnation" of the actions of Barcelona's former leadership in connection with the "Negreira case." Barcelona regards this as an attack on the Catalan club and deems it an unacceptable legal transgression.

The so-called "Negreira case" cannot serve as justification for such actions since the legal proceedings are at a very early stage of investigation, and Sevilla's position clearly predetermines facts that have yet to be established.

The judicial decision announced yesterday does not in any way alter Barcelona's factual and legal position. It is legally contentious and will be properly appealed by the club.

Sevilla's position appears illogical, considering that, on the one hand, the club disregards the presumption of innocence and, on the other hand, deprives Barcelona of the right to defend itself in the ongoing legal process.

In light of Sevilla's unacceptable and unjustified stance, Barcelona believes that all institutional relations with the Seville club will be severed until their current position is amended."

It is worth noting that Barcelona won yesterday's match against Sevilla 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Sergio Ramos.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:59 HIGHLIGHTS. Ramos' own goal. Barcelona narrowly beat Sevilla to take the lead in La Liga
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 16:03 With finesse and an assist from Neymar. Al-Hilal convincingly triumphed over Al-Shabab in the Saudi
Al-Hilal FC. Kalidou Koulibaly Football news Yesterday, 15:48 VIDEO. A precise corner delivery. Neymar notched an assist to Koulibaly in the match for Al-Hilal.
Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine. Neymar Football news Yesterday, 15:25 VIDEO. Neymar failed to convert a penalty for Al-Hilal in the match against Al-Shabab
A goal and an assist by Ronaldo. Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute Football news Yesterday, 13:31 VIDEO. A goal and an assist by Ronaldo: Al-Nasr snatched victory from Al-Taai in the 86th minute
The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place Football news 28 sep 2023, 02:47 The draw for the fourth round of the English League Cup took place
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo speaks out about Al-Nasr's ninth consecutive victory Football news Today, 04:37 Three legends together. Messi posted a joint photo with Zidane and Beckham Football news Today, 04:33 Barcelona has severed ties with Sevilla Football news Today, 04:00 Manchester United already have transfer plans in place for 2024 Football news Today, 03:51 English Premier League 2023–24: latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 7 Football news Today, 03:27 The Barcelona winger is unlikely to feature against Real Madrid Football news Today, 03:00 Lautaro Martinez made it clear which club he wants to play for Football news Today, 02:47 Declan Rice's price prevented his move to Bayern Football news Today, 02:00 Inter Miami reported important news about Messi's condition Football news Today, 01:32 Courtois spoke about competition with Kepa at Real Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Southampton vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Cape Town City vs Cape Town Spurs prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Mainz vs Bayer prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Newcastle vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Luton Town prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Wolverhampton vs Manchester City prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023 Football Today Huddersfield vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023