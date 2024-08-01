Barcelona has received a transfer agreement from a coveted player

Barcelona has finally recognised that a deal with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams will not be possible and have already switched to another player. There is an agreement with the latter.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have agreed personal terms with RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo, who will sign a six-year contract with the Catalans if the German club agrees.

However, there is still a deal to be agreed with the Bulls. Leipzig has received a new offer from Barcelona, which totals 62 million euros: 55 million - immediately, four million - in the form of readily available bonuses, and another three - in the form of hard-to-get bonuses.

It was previously reported that Olmo became Barcelona's top target after Williams' refusal to move to the Catalan capital.