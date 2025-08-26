Barcelona has no need to sell Fermín López. The decision is up to the player

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The footballer's future depends on him.
On Tuesday, August 26, reports emerged that Chelsea made contact with Barcelona's attacking midfielder Fermín López. Now it has become clear whether the club actually needs to part ways with the player.

Details: According to insider Gerard Romero, the Catalan club has no pressing need to sell López, meaning the decision about his future rests with the player himself. However, securing a regular place at Barcelona is no easy task, and both Chelsea and Bayern Munich are showing interest in him.

Earlier, it was reported that Barcelona received an offer from London club Chelsea for Fermín López. The offer on the table stands at 50 million euros for the Spain international. Sporting director Deco is working on the details of the deal, while Fermín and his entourage are already aware of the potential move to London.

Reminder: Barcelona is currently renovating their iconic Camp Nou stadium and plans to host matches there soon, including Champions League fixtures, preparing an appeal to UEFA.

