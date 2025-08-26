Appeal to UEFA. Barcelona wants to host Champions League knockout rounds at Camp Nou

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Is a return to their iconic home getting closer?
Football news Today, 11:49
Barcelona is in the midst of renovating their legendary Camp Nou stadium and is already making plans to soon stage matches there again, including those in the Champions League.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, the Catalan club intends to contact UEFA within the next 48 hours to find out whether they will be granted permission to host the final stages of the tournament at Spotify Camp Nou.

Earlier reports indicated that Barcelona continues to prepare for their much-anticipated return to Camp Nou next month, although concerns are mounting about the possibility of welcoming Valencia at their home ground.

Reminder: If the stadium reopening is postponed again, Barcelona will be forced to play four or five consecutive La Liga matches on the road. The prolonged delay in reopening Camp Nou is causing the club significant organizational and financial headaches, especially considering the potential revenue boost from hosting home games.

Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
