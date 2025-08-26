RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona could receive a cash injection. The club has received an offer for Fermín López

Football news Today, 09:10
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Financial woes continue to haunt Barcelona, with the club still unable to register all their Blaugrana stars. However, the Catalan giants might have a way out—though it could mean saying goodbye to one of their key players.

Details: According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have received an offer from Chelsea for Fermín López. The London club has put €50 million on the table for the Spanish international. Sporting director Deco is working on the finer points of the deal, and both Fermín and his entourage are already aware of a possible move to London.

At the moment, this offer is extremely tempting for Barcelona, as the sum would more than cover their financial troubles and allow them to register players like Wojciech Szczęsny, Gerard Martín, and Roony Bardghji.

Reminder: Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has once again found himself at the center of a conflict with the club’s management.

