RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe

Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe

Serious claims made against the opponent.
Football news Today, 03:10
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe Getty Images

As part of their Asian tour, Barcelona was set to play a friendly match in Japan against Vissel Kobe, but the game has been called off. It turns out the reason behind the cancellation is a significant one.

Details: According to Rafa Yuste, the vice president of the Catalan club, the decision was made because "there was a lack of respect shown by the club." The exact nature of this disrespect was not disclosed, but it is believed to be linked to breaches of the match contract.

The players were the first to feel the impact—just minutes after the introduction of Marcus Rashford, they received messages on their phones that the Japanese leg of the tour had been cancelled. The messages also clarified that, as of now, only the friendly matches scheduled in South Korea remain on the agenda.

As a result, instead of flying to Asia as originally planned for the morning of July 24, the squad stayed at the club's base and continued with a schedule of two training sessions per day—a routine that seems to suit head coach Hansi Flick.

Recall: Earlier, the new star signing stated that Barcelona is a club where dreams come true, and he already feels at home here.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Popular news
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season Football news 02 july 2025, 09:30 Nasreddin Nabi's renewed team: What Kaizer Chiefs Might Look Like in the 2025/26 Season
More news
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana - : - Zimbru Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
FC Astana
-
Zimbru
-
10:00
Atletic Escaldes - : - FC Dinamo City Today, 10:00 Europa Conference League
Atletic Escaldes
-
FC Dinamo City
-
10:00
Paide Linnameeskond - : - AIK Today, 11:30 Europa Conference League
Paide Linnameeskond
-
AIK
-
11:30
Araz PFK - : - Aris Thessaloniki FC Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Araz PFK
-
Aris Thessaloniki FC
-
12:00
Arda Kardzhali - : - HJK Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Arda Kardzhali
-
HJK
-
12:00
St Joseph's - : - Shamrock Rovers Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
St Joseph's
-
Shamrock Rovers
-
12:00
Aris Limassol - : - Puskas FC Academy Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Aris Limassol
-
Puskas FC Academy
-
12:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Valur Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Valur
-
12:00
Ararat Armenia - : - Universitatea Cluj Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Ararat Armenia
-
Universitatea Cluj
-
12:00
Pyunik - : - Gyori ETO Today, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Pyunik
-
Gyori ETO
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:11 Mamelodi Sundowns unveil new kit with animated twist Football news Today, 03:10 Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe Football news Today, 02:35 "Better call Saúl": Flamengo unveil Ñíguez in creative fashion Football news Today, 02:09 Chicharito finds himself at the center of a scandal over sexist remarks. What punishment did he receive? Football news Today, 01:42 Multiple clubs show interest in Ribeiro – how are Mamelodi Sundowns and the player responding? Football news Today, 01:19 Neymar couldn't help. Santos lose their second match in a row Football news Today, 00:00 River Considers Move for Vélez Prospect Maximiliano Porcel After Disciplinary Setback Football news Yesterday, 23:45 No Exit for Romero or Rojo as Boca Freezes Out Former Stars Football news Yesterday, 22:46 Boca Eliminated From Copa Argentina After Defeat to Atlético Tucumán Football news Yesterday, 22:45 River Signs Juan Portillo and Wraps Up Summer Transfer Business
Sport Predictions
Football Today Cadiz vs Las Palmas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Guinea vs Burkina Faso prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Athletic Escaldes vs Dinamo Tirana prediction, H2H and team facts – 24 July 2025 Football Today Hibernians vs Spartak Trnava prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Omonia vs Torpedo Kutaisi: Who will seize the advantage in the first leg? Football Today Viking vs Koper: can the Norwegians build a comfortable lead in the first leg? Football Today Petrocub vs Sabah prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Cherno More vs Istanbul Basaksehir prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 24, 2025 Football Today Novi Pazar - Jagiellonia preview, H2H and probable lineups - 24 July 2025 Football Today Midtjylland vs Hibernian: Can anyone gain the upper hand in the first qualifying match?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores