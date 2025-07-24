Barcelona comments on the cancellation of the friendly match with Vissel Kobe

As part of their Asian tour, Barcelona was set to play a friendly match in Japan against Vissel Kobe, but the game has been called off. It turns out the reason behind the cancellation is a significant one.

Details: According to Rafa Yuste, the vice president of the Catalan club, the decision was made because "there was a lack of respect shown by the club." The exact nature of this disrespect was not disclosed, but it is believed to be linked to breaches of the match contract.

The players were the first to feel the impact—just minutes after the introduction of Marcus Rashford, they received messages on their phones that the Japanese leg of the tour had been cancelled. The messages also clarified that, as of now, only the friendly matches scheduled in South Korea remain on the agenda.

As a result, instead of flying to Asia as originally planned for the morning of July 24, the squad stayed at the club's base and continued with a schedule of two training sessions per day—a routine that seems to suit head coach Hansi Flick.

