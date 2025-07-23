Marcus Rashford gives first comments after moving to Barcelona

Barcelona has bolstered its squad with English winger Marcus Rashford, who joins the club on loan, and now the player himself has shared his thoughts.

Details: According to Marcus Rashford, Barcelona is a club where dreams come true, and he already feels at home here.

Quote: "Barcelona is a club where people's dreams come true. What this club stands for means a lot to me. I feel at home, and that was an important factor in my decision. I feel like I've joined a family," Rashford stated.

Earlier, Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcelona will pay €14 million in salary, plus bonuses depending on the number of matches played.

Reminder: Marcus Rashford, who has already agreed his move from Manchester United to Barcelona, shared several personal photos from the plane on his way to Spain via Instagram.