EN RU
Main News Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent

Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent

Football news Today, 15:15
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Photo: Atlético Paranaense Instagram/Author Unknown

Barcelona have reached an agreement on the transfer of Atlético Paranaense and Brazil striker Vitor Roque, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Caalonian club will pay 35 million euros for the player. This amount could be increased by another 10 million euros through bonuses. The Brazilian will sign a contract with Barça until the summer of 2029. The release clause in the contract is one billion euros. The Brazilian will join Barcelona in January 2024.

Roque, 18, has made 29 appearances for Atlético Paranaense in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists. On March 25, 2023, he made his debut for the Brazilian national team in a friendly match against Morocco (2: 1), spending 25 minutes on the field.

“Barcelona” last season became the champion of Spain and won a direct ticket to the group stage of the Champions League. Recall that in the previous two Champions League draws, the Catalan club took third place in the group stage and then moved to the Europa League.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Athletico Paranaense LaLiga Spain Serie A Brazil
Popular news
Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m Football news Yesterday, 14:33 Newcastle buy AC Milan midfielder for €70m
Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023 Football news Yesterday, 04:00 Forecast for the Malta U19 vs Italy U19 3 July 2023
The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship Football news 02 july 2023, 16:53 The national team of Ukraine reached the semi-finals of the European Youth Championship
Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid Football news 02 july 2023, 16:42 Kylian Mbappe demanded huge amount from Real Madrid
Neymar closer to Barcelona return Football news 02 july 2023, 15:56 Neymar closer to Barcelona return
Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m Football news 02 july 2023, 11:26 Liverpool buy RB Leipzig leader for €70m
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:15 Chelsea could buy English talent Football news Today, 15:55 Juventus close to buying Champions League winner Football news Today, 15:42 Chelsea could buy Lazio leader Football news Today, 15:29 PSG ready to pay €80m for French striker Football news Today, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news Today, 14:55 Bayern want to buy Georgia goalkeeper Football news Today, 14:45 Inter Miami could sign another Barcelona legend Football news Today, 10:00 Spanish forward of Dynamo Kiev found a new club Football news Today, 09:00 Shakhtar negotiates the transfer of an African player Football news Today, 06:35 Ronaldo's club bought a star Croatian
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lanus vs Velez Sarsfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Godoy Cruz vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Tigre vs Banfield predictions and betting tips on July 5, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 Flamengo vs Atletico Paranaense predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 America Mineiro vs Corinthians predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023 Football 05 july 2023 River Plate vs Colon predictions and betting tips on July 6, 2023