Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent

Barcelona have reached an agreement on the transfer of Atlético Paranaense and Brazil striker Vitor Roque, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Caalonian club will pay 35 million euros for the player. This amount could be increased by another 10 million euros through bonuses. The Brazilian will sign a contract with Barça until the summer of 2029. The release clause in the contract is one billion euros. The Brazilian will join Barcelona in January 2024.

Roque, 18, has made 29 appearances for Atlético Paranaense in all competitions this season, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists. On March 25, 2023, he made his debut for the Brazilian national team in a friendly match against Morocco (2: 1), spending 25 minutes on the field.

“Barcelona” last season became the champion of Spain and won a direct ticket to the group stage of the Champions League. Recall that in the previous two Champions League draws, the Catalan club took third place in the group stage and then moved to the Europa League.