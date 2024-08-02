Barcelona are not giving up on the idea of transferring Nico Williams

Nico Williams, star of Athletic Bilbao and the Spanish national team, may still have a future move to Barcelona.

According to Mundo Deportivo, despite the setback in negotiations this summer, the Catalan club might revisit the idea of signing Williams next year.

However, there is a condition for Williams if he wishes to join Barcelona in the summer of 2025: he must not sign a new contract with Athletic that includes an increased release clause.

Currently, Williams' release clause is set at €60 million, a figure Barcelona is comfortable with. The club has no intention of paying more for Williams.

Previously, it was reported that Barcelona had issued an ultimatum to Williams: either he joins the team now, or the opportunity may never come again.