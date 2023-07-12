Barcelona announce signing of Brazilian talent

The press service of Barcelona has announced on its official website the transfer of forward Vitor Roque from Atletico Paranaense and the Brazilian national team.

The Spanish club has paid €30 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €31 million through bonuses. Initially, the bonus component was set at €10 million, but the Catalan club had to increase the offer in order to have the possibility of paying the transfer fee over four years.

The 18-year-old Roque has signed a contract with the Catalan club that will be valid until the summer of 2029, with an option for a one-year extension. The forward's salary will amount to €3.5 million per year before tax.

Roque has been playing for Atletico Paranaense since April 2022. He joined the club from Cruzeiro. The transfer fee amounted to €4.7 million. He has played a total of 66 matches for Atletico, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists.

Recall that in the previous season, Barcelona became the champions of Spain and earned the right to compete in the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.