Balotelli is embroiled in a new high-profile scandal

The season for Italian star forward Mario Balotelli at Sion ended unsuccessfully.

At the end of the Swiss championship the club left the top division, and the player himself was able to score only six goals.

Moreover, the media have discovered a scandalous incident involving the player.

It was found out that earlier this year, Balotelli hit the club's director Barthelemy Konstantin.

It is possible that because of this, the player will leave the team this summer.