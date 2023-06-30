Atlético want to buy Chelsea legend

Atlético Madrid are showing interest in Chelsea and Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on his Twitter account.

According to the source, the Spanish club is the favorite in the fight for the player, despite the fact that he had previously agreed on the terms of a personal contract with Inter Milan.

Azpilicueta, 33, has been with Chelsea since 2012. Last season, he made 32 appearances in all competitions without scoring a single goal or providing any assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2024.