Atlético announce signing of Chelsea legend

The press service of Madrid-based "Atletico" has officially announced the transfer of 33-year-old Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

The player was a free agent, and therefore he joined the Madrid club without a transfer fee. The parties have signed a contract that will be valid until the summer of 2024.

Azpilicueta's previous club was "Chelsea," where he played since 2012. He moved to the English club from "Marseille" for a transfer fee of 8.8 million euros. He has played a total of 508 matches for "The Blues" in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and providing 56 assists. He has also previously played for "Osasuna". Azpilicueta has represented the Spanish national team since 2013, playing 44 matches, scoring one goal, and providing two assists.

During his time with "Chelsea," Azpilicueta won the English Premier League twice, the FA Cup once, the English League Cup once, the UEFA Champions League once, the UEFA Europa League twice, the UEFA Super Cup once, and the FIFA Club World Cup once.