Atalanta reach agreement for Belgian midfielder

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website, midfielder Charles De Ketelaere from AC Milan and the Belgium national team is close to transferring to Atalanta.

As per the source, the club from Bergamo has reached an agreement to sign the player during the summer transfer window. Atalanta will take De Ketelaere on loan for one year and pay three million euros for the loan deal. In the summer of 2024, Atalanta will have a priority option to purchase the Belgian midfielder for 22 million euros. This amount could increase by an additional four million euros through bonuses.

The 22-year-old De Ketelaere has been playing for AC Milan since the summer of 2022. He joined the Italian club from Club Brugge in Belgium for a transfer fee of 35.5 million euros. He has played a total of 40 matches for Milan in all competitions, without scoring any goals but providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027. He has been a three-time Belgian champion with Club Brugge.

De Ketelaere has been representing the Belgium national team since 2020. He has played 12 matches for the Belgian national team and scored one goal.