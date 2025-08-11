RU RU ES ES FR FR
At last! Lyon to sign Adam Karabec from Sparta

This transfer cost the French a great deal of effort.
Football news Today, 15:43
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Adam Karabeca in the Czech junior national team Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Good news keeps coming for Lyon

Details: According to renowned insider Florian Plettenberg, French side Lyon will soon officially announce the loan signing of 22-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder Adam Karabec.

The agreement is reported to be for one year, after which the "Weavers" will have the option to buy the player's contract for €3.5 million or let him go.

Karabec's medical is scheduled for tomorrow, with the official signing of documents expected by the end of the week.

Last season, the Czech midfielder spent his campaign on loan at German side Hamburg, making 33 appearances, scoring 3 goals, and providing 8 assists.

The player's market value is estimated at €4 million by Transfermarkt.

Reminder: Consequences from the past: Lyon failed to cancel the transfer of a player signed under the previous president

