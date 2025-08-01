RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president

Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president

They had to scramble for an urgent solution.
Football news Today, 04:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mette Turner while playing for the U.S. national team Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

A rather unpleasant incident for all parties involved.

Details: According to L’Équipe, French side Lyon was unable to reach an agreement with Nottingham Forest regarding the cancellation of the already approved transfer of 31-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner.

This transfer was agreed upon during the tenure of former Lyon president John Textor, but he soon left the club, leaving it with significant financial issues.

The current management was reluctant to sign Turner due to already heavy financial obligations, so they decided to hire a lawyer to try to convince Nottingham's owners to back out of the deal. However, this attempt was unsuccessful.

As a result, Lyon had to urgently look for a solution, which was eventually found in the USA: Matt Turner moved to MLS club New England Revolution on loan, with all financial obligations to the goalkeeper now falling on the American club.

Last season, Turner played for Crystal Palace on loan. He appeared in four matches across all competitions, conceding two goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Reminder: Lyon is saved. The club won its appeal and will remain in Ligue 1.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest Schedule Nottingham Forest News Nottingham Forest Transfers
Lyon Lyon Schedule Lyon News Lyon Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Ligue 1 France Ligue 1 France Table Ligue 1 France Fixtures Ligue 1 France Predictions
Popular news
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered Articles 03 july 2025, 05:29 In memory of Diogo Jota. How he will be remembered
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSI Runavik - : - NSA Sofia 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSI Runavik
-
NSA Sofia
-
05:00
AEK Athens - : - Flora Tallinn 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
AEK Athens
-
Flora Tallinn
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Swieqi United - : - Spartak Myjava 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Swieqi United
-
Spartak Myjava
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:26 Quick substitution! Manchester City appoints new sporting director Football news Today, 05:09 Leo Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win in their first Leagues Cup match Football news Today, 04:50 Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president Football news Today, 04:28 King. Lamine Yamal shows his emotions after the friendly against Seoul Football news Today, 04:27 Atletico Madrid set to pursue Giacomo Raspadori Motorsport News Today, 03:57 Fernando Alonso shares a vibey arrival video at the Hungarian Grand Prix Football news Today, 03:56 Major sacrifices! Jadon Sancho ready to make big concessions for Dortmund return Football news Today, 03:33 Fully back in training rhythm: Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray practice Football news Today, 03:25 Official: Khalid Jamil appointed as new head coach of the India national team Football news Today, 02:45 Second attempt! Everton improve their offer for Tyler Dibling
Sport Predictions
Football Today Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim prediction, H2H and betting tips – August 1, 2025 Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Sunderland vs Real Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 QPR vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Feyenoord vs Wolfsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores