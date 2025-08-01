Consequences from the past: Lyon fails to cancel transfer of player signed by former club president

A rather unpleasant incident for all parties involved.

Details: According to L’Équipe, French side Lyon was unable to reach an agreement with Nottingham Forest regarding the cancellation of the already approved transfer of 31-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner.

This transfer was agreed upon during the tenure of former Lyon president John Textor, but he soon left the club, leaving it with significant financial issues.

The current management was reluctant to sign Turner due to already heavy financial obligations, so they decided to hire a lawyer to try to convince Nottingham's owners to back out of the deal. However, this attempt was unsuccessful.

As a result, Lyon had to urgently look for a solution, which was eventually found in the USA: Matt Turner moved to MLS club New England Revolution on loan, with all financial obligations to the goalkeeper now falling on the American club.

Last season, Turner played for Crystal Palace on loan. He appeared in four matches across all competitions, conceding two goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Reminder: Lyon is saved. The club won its appeal and will remain in Ligue 1.