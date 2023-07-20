RU RU
Aston Villa have agreed the transfer of the star pupil of the PSG academy

Football news Today, 15:15
Birmingham's Aston Villa has reached an agreement for the transfer of winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen and the French national team, as reported by journalist Fabrizio Hawkins of RMC Sport.

According to the source, the English club will pay 50 million euros for the footballer. This amount could increase by an additional 10 million euros through bonuses. In the near future, the French player will undergo a medical examination. If all goes well, he will sign a contract with Aston Villa that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The club from England outbid Al-Nassr from Saudi Arabia in the race for the player.

The 24-year-old Diaby is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy. He joined Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee of 15 million euros. He has played a total of 172 matches for the German club in all competitions, scoring 49 goals and providing 48 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025. Previously, he also played for Crotone on loan.

Diaby has been representing the French national team since 2021. He has played 10 matches for the French team, without scoring any goals but providing one assist. He was part of the French national team that won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
