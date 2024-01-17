Asian Cup. Qatar narrowly beat Tajikistan to secure a place in the play-offs

Qatar played their second match in the Asian Cup against Tajikistan. Following their dominant victory over Lebanon in the opening game, a win in this match would secure the tournament hosts a place in the playoffs.

Qatar started this match auspiciously and confidently. Akram Afif, assisted by Almoez Ali, propelled his team ahead. Qatar continued to assert dominance in the first half but failed to add to their lead. The situation remained largely unchanged after the break. The tournament hosts controlled the football pitch, denying their opponent significant opportunities to level the score.

Qatar maintained a minimal advantage of 1-0. With this triumph, they accumulated six points in Group A, guaranteeing themselves a spot in the playoffs. The third-round match against China holds little significance for the Qatari team.

FT | 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 0️⃣-1️⃣ Qatar 🇶🇦



Hosts Qatar are the first team to book the Round of 16 spot as Group A winners!#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #TJKvQAT pic.twitter.com/XUtuD5aN1W — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 17, 2024

Asian Cup. Second round

Tajikistan 0-1 Qatar

Goal: 0-1 - 17th minute, Afif