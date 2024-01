Кубок Азии. Катар минимально обыграл Таджикистан и гарантировал себе место в плей-офф

FT | 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 0️⃣-1️⃣ Qatar 🇶🇦



Hosts Qatar are the first team to book the Round of 16 spot as Group A winners!#AsianCup2023 | #HayyaAsia | #TJKvQAT pic.twitter.com/XUtuD5aN1W

— #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) January 17, 2024