"AS Roma" is interested in signing a forward from "Paris Saint-Germain"

The Italian club "AS Roma" is showing interest in Argentine forward Mauro Icardi from "Paris Saint-Germain" (PSG), according to Football Italia.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Icardi could potentially replace English forward Tammy Abraham, who has suffered a serious knee injury and will be out of action for at least six months. PSG is willing to sell Icardi as he is not part of the coaching staff's plans.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Icardi has been playing on loan for Galatasaray, where he has appeared in 26 matches across various competitions, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists. His contract with PSG is valid until the summer of 2024.