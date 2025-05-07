RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arturo Vidal reacts to Inter and Barcelona's thrilling Champions League clash

Arturo Vidal reacts to Inter and Barcelona's thrilling Champions League clash

Football news Today, 05:08
Ileana Sanchez
Arturo Vidal reacts to Inter and Barcelona's thrilling Champions League clash Photo: https://www.instagram.com/football_memorie_ / Author unknown

Former Inter Milan and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal couldn't let the high-profile showdown between his ex-clubs in the Champions League semi-final go unnoticed. The Chilean responded emotionally to the wild second-leg encounter, sharing his reaction in an Instagram story.

Vidal posted a photo displaying the final score of the match, captioning it "Great game" and adding several heart-eyes emoji.

It's clear that Arturo was absolutely thrilled by the spectacle, which kept fans on the edge of their seats for the full 120 minutes, right up until the final whistle.

As a reminder, Vidal previously played for both Barcelona and Inter. The Chilean spent two seasons in Catalonia from 2018 to 2020 before moving to Milan, where he played for Inter until 2022. Notably, he won domestic league titles with both sides, as well as lifting the Spanish and Italian Super Cups and the Coppa Italia.

Currently, Vidal is a player for Chilean club Colo-Colo, having joined from Brazil's Athletico Paranaense in January 2024.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Inter Colo Colo Champions League
