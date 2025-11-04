Arteta's headache. Viktor Gyökeres will miss the clash against Slavia Prague

The Gunners' attack loses a key player.

Arteta will have to rack his brains to solve the problem of Gyökeres' absence.

Details: Ahead of the Champions League Matchday 4 fixture, where Slavia Prague will host London’s Arsenal, Gunners’ head coach Mikel Arteta revealed the details behind the absence of the 27-year-old Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres:

He definitely won't be able to play. He didn't train today, and we need to run a few more tests to assess the extent of his injury. I'm worried, because Viktor has never really had serious muscle issues before, but this time he felt something — and that's never a good sign. Especially for an explosive player like him, so we’ll look deeper into the injury to determine its stage and will update as soon as we know more," said Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

Viktor Gyökeres experienced severe discomfort during Saturday’s Premier League match against Burnley and was subbed off after the first half, despite the fact it was the Swede who opened the scoring in the 14th minute — a goal that ultimately secured Arsenal’s 2-0 away win.

At the moment, Arsenal sits on a perfect 9 points out of 9 in the Champions League, and has yet to concede a single goal in the competition.

